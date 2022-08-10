The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added a pair of wide receivers on Tuesday, signing American Tony Brown and Canadian Tyler Turner, the team announced.

Brown, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats in 2022 after spending time with the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2020-21. Brown played collegiately at the University of Colorado (2018-19), catching 83 passes for 980 yards and five touchdowns.

Turner, 25, also spent training camp with the Ticats in 2022 after spending time with the BC Lions in 2020. The St. Albert, Alta. native played 15 games over two seasons (2019-21) at the University of Alberta, registering 43 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns.