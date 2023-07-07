The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be without a defensive back Tunde Adeleke when they face the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday as they announced via their depth chart that he has been added to the six-game injured list.

Adeleke, 27, has amassed 13 tackles through four weeks of the 2023 CFL season.

The Nigerian-born Carleton University product was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft. Adeleke played two seasons for the Stampeders (2017-18), winning the Grey Cup in 2018.

A CFL All-Star in 2019 and an East Division All-Star in 2019, 2021, Adeleke has recorded 225 career defensive tackles to go with five sacks and five interceptions.

26-year-old Bakersfield, Calif., native Stavros Katsantonis will start at safety for the Tiger-Cats.