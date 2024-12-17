Hannah Brandt's goal at 8:26 of the third period lifted the Boston Fleet to a 3-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Charge in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Jamie Lee Rattray and Shay Maloney also scored for the Fleet, who were outshot 26-25.

Shiann Darkangelo and Aneta Tejralova scored for the Charge.

The Fleet moved into second place in the six-team league with two wins and two losses. The Charge stayed in fifth with one win, one overtime loss, and two regulation losses.

The Toronto Sceptres visit the New York Sirens on Wednesday.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Ottawa, which is converting just 20 per cent of its power-play opportunities this season, was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Fleet: Boston's offence, which mustered just two goals in losses to Toronto and Minnesota to open the season, has scored seven goals in back-to-back wins.

KEY MOMENT

Shiann Darkangelo, who had one assist in 17 games with Boston last season before she was traded to Ottawa on March 18 in exchange for Lexie Adzija and Caitrin Lonergan, scored her first career goal when she poked home the rebound of a shot by Jincy Roese about seven minutes into the second period.

KEY STAT

Fleet netminder Aerin Frankel stopped 24 of the 26 shots faced.

UP NEXT

Charge: Visit the league-leading Minnesota Frost on Thursday.

Fleet: Visit the Toronto Sceptres on Friday, Dec. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.