Following the team’s bonding retreat in Petawawa, Ont., Team Canada head coach Dave Cameron continues to prepare before opening the tournament against Finland on Boxing Day.

Canada will look to bounce back from a disappointing fifth-place finish in 2024 after losing to Czechia in the quarter-finals.

Cameron appeared on TSN radio on Wednesday and discussed what lessons were learned from last year’s tournament.

"This is a tough tournament. Finishing fifth isn't a reflection on anyone other than the fact that it's a tough tournament. There are no easy games. There are four or five teams that can win it,” said Cameron. "The game evolves. Players evolve. Countries evolve. There are no easy games, and you need a little bit of luck. There are no guarantees. You have to put the work in every day.”

Canada will have home-ice advantage for the tournament, which is set to take place in Ottawa from Dec. 26 - to Jan. 5. Forward Cole Beaudoin and defenceman Oliver Bonk, both Ottawa natives, will get the chance to represent Canada in their hometown and Cameron expects both to be key parts of the roster.

"I expect them both to be good players. I expect them both to be really competitive, responsible players. Because they are from Ottawa it's a special situation for them being able to play in their hometown. I'm sure their level of excitement and fun will be at the highest level,” said Cameron.

Bonk is one of four returning players for the 2025 roster, in addition to Carson Rehkopf, Brayden Yager, and Easton Cowan. Cameron says his returning players might carry some extra motivation but stressed that the entire roster – new or returning – should be motivated for this tournament.

“When your experienced players are coming back, is there extra motivation because they lost? Probably a little bit,” he said. “Although, you're not going to be on this team, last year, this year, future or past, unless you are motivated."

This year, the spotlight will be on young stars Gavin McKenna, Porter Martone, and Matthew Schaefer. Martone and Schaefer are expected to be early picks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, while the 16-year-old McKenna will be eligible in 2026.

Cameron says the trio’s role will be a “work in progress” at this level but believes they are a part of the best team Canada could put together, despite being underagers compared to some of their teammates and opponents.

"This tournament is the highest level that these guys have played in. Until you've been here and done it at this level, it's a work in progress. We picked what we thought was the best team,” said Cameron. “A team that could win, a team that could gel and plays for all the right reasons and accepts the challenge of the tournament. The team is going to need to find different ways to win. You've got to bring your A game. That's what this tournament is about. That's what makes it a challenge but that's what makes it exciting."

Canada will play the first of three pre-tournament games on Thursday against Sweden, followed by another game against the Swedes on Saturday and the pre-tournament finale against Czechia on Monday, Dec. 23.

Cameron says he will use those games to test the line combinations and style they believe will work best with the roster they put together.

“We set the foundation of the style we want to play. We've gone through it in drills and video. The next thing is to play against worthy opponents. That ups the speed, the competitiveness. We've put line combinations together that we think is going to give us the best chance and now we get to test drive it.”

