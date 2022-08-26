KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a tap-in birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

“Yeah, it’s gotten a little bit better,” Alfredsson said. “Yesterday was not great. Today was a little bit better, which I need. I think (the key) is to keep it in play off the tee. I have an advantage that I’m fairly long still, so if I can just keep it in the fairway, I don’t have that far in like some of the other girls.”

Leta Lindley was a stroke back after a 72.

“I did a lot of good things,” Lindley said. “A little disappointed with my finish — hit just a couple squirrelly shots.”

Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year at Brooklawn, was third at 3 under after a 70.

“I drove the ball better,” Sorenstam said. “Missed a few short putts, but I would say overall I was in a much better mood. I had the rhythm, had some momentum. It was fun out there, and just trying to go out there and enjoy and not feel constant pressure in what I have to do.”

First-round leader Tammie Green followed her opening 68 with a 76 to drop to fourth at 2 under.