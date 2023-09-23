LILLE, France — Winger Henry Arundell scored a record-tying five tries for England in his Rugby World Cup debut as newcomer Chile was sliced apart 71-0 on Saturday.

England's highest score in 20 years featured 11 tries, eight of them converted by captain Owen Farrell, who closed to within one point of Jonny Wilkinson's England all-time points record of 1,179.

Criticized for the poor quality of its game at the Rugby World Cup, England excited with flair, pace, and clinical finishing for a third straight win in Pool D and all but secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

England will need to beat Samoa in two weeks in their last pool game.

England’s approach to the match against the lowest-ranked team in the tournament was to put away the boot and run at the Chileans. The passes flowed freely on a sunny afternoon, with England players resorting to kicking only to create attacks and tries.

Arundell became the fourth player in England's history to score five tries in a game, and the first since Josh Lewsey at the 2003 Rugby World Cup against Uruguay.

Marcus Smith, the flyhalf starting at fullback for the first time, scored two tries, as did hooker Theo Dan from lineout mauls. Prop Bevan Rodd and flanker Jack Willis also touched down.

Farrell convinced in his first tournament appearance after a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle last month. He was one of 12 changes to the starting XV that defeated Japan last weekend. Farrell tallied 16 points.

He made his presence felt well before kick-off, shouting orders and gesturing directions as England warmed up for what was expected to be a lopsided contest.

England was a clumsy in the early stages while Chile used scraps of possession to open up the England defense twice in the first 10 minutes.

Arundell broke the deadlock in the 20th minute from a lob pass by Farrell. Arundell was found unmarked again for England's third try and by halftime led 31-0.

Chile was organized and willing and never gave up, but it wasn't in England class, and its caused wasn't helped when prop Matias Dittus received his second yellow card of the tournament in the 45th.

In his absence, England scored three tries, two more by Arundell from a grubber kick by Smith then off his own chip ahead.

Smith also set up Arundell for his fifth in the 69th. He's the fourth player in tournament history to score five-plus tries in a game after New Zealand's Marc Ellis in 1995 and Australia's Chris Latham and Lewsey in 2003.

Chile ended Canada’s World Cup qualification hopes in October 2021, defeating the Canadians 54-46 on aggregate despite losing the first leg 22-21 in Langford, B.C.

The Canadians, who had taken part in eight straight World Cups, had been beaten 59-50 by the U.S. in an earlier qualifying tie.

The Chileans then edged the U.S. 52-51 on aggregate to slot into Group D as Americas 2.

