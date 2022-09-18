The Arizona State Sun Devils are parting ways with head coach Herm Edwards, the program announced on Sunday. ASU has started the season 1-2, most recently losing 30-21 to Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Edwards compiled a 26-20 record over parts of five seasons as Arizona State head coach.

Statement from Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. pic.twitter.com/4Rj77Gnhkt — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 18, 2022

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish his duties as our head coach," said ASU Vice President of University Athletics, Ray Anderson. "At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decisio today."

