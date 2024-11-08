Hikaru Shida takes on Viva Van, the Undisputed Kingdom is in action in a three-way tag-team match, while Lio Rush and Komander have a rematch of their match on Rampage last week. Watch AEW Rampage LIVE at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT with a subscription to TSN+.



Hikaru Shida takes on Viva Van

Shida, the former AEW Women’s World Champion, takes on Viva Van in singles action. Tonight’s match marks the first in-ring action for the former champ since September 18, when she defeated Harley Cameron.



It is just her second match since losing her TBS Title match against Mercedes Mone at the All Out pay-per-view two months ago.



Van looks to get back into the win column after falling to Anna Jay on Collision two weeks ago.



Can the former champion get herself back into the title conversation with a win in her return?

Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo w/ Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty and Trish Adora) in a three-way tag-team match

The Undisputed Kingdom returns to tag action and will once again look to walk away from another three-way match with a win.

After defeating Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) and Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) two weeks ago, Taven and Bennett will attempt to keep the momentum going against The Dark Order and The Infantry.

Silver and Reynolds are trying to snap a long television losing streak. They are looking to win their first televised AEW tag-team match since January.

The Infantry’s last match on AEW television came in June, when they lost to Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong on Rampage.

Top Flight battles JD Drake & Beef

The high-flying team of Dante and Darius Martin return to Friday night looking to win on Rampage for the second consecutive week. The pair defeated The Dark Order last week to bounce back after falling in their bid to win the AEW World Trios Titles (along with Action Andretti) from The Death Riders on the Oct. 19 edition of Collision.



Can the brothers climb back into contention for the AEW World Tag Team titles when they take on JD Drake and Beef?

Lio Rush takes on Komander in singles action

Rush and Komander will renew their rivalry after the luchador won their clash last week on Rampage. Rush, who is coming off a win over Ariya Daivari on Collision, looks to continue his momentum against his high-flying opponent.



On the other hand, Komander is looking to bounce back after a hard-fought loss to Kyle Fletcher on Collision.