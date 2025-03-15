OTTAWA - Fleet captain Hilary Knight had a goal and two assists to help Boston to a 5-2 win over the Ottawa Charge in Professional Women’s Hockey League action on Saturday.

After assisting on the opening goal by Alina Muller in the first period, Knight scored on a breakaway at 12:10 of the third period.

Jill Saulnier iced the victory for the Fleet with an empty-net goal assisted by Knight. Lexie Adzija added a second empty-netter.

Theresa Schafzahl also scored for the Fleet (8-6-5-4) while goaltender Aerin Frankel made 26 saves for her 12th win of the season.

Tereza Vanisova and Natalie Snodgrass scored for the Charge (8-10-1-4), who got a 24-save performance from Gwyneth Philips.

Philips was making the start in goal for the injured Emerance Maschmeyer. The Fleet were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Charge went 0-for-2.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Played a solid defensive game as they began an undetermined amount of time without their top netminder. Maschmeyer was placed on long-term injured reserve this week.

Fleet: Despite a slow start, the Fleet got their legs underneath them towards the end of the opening period and were able to will their way to a win. The victory allowed them to move ahead of idle Toronto into second place in the standings.

KEY MOMENT

Vanisova split the Boston defence and scored with less than a second left in the second period to tie the game.

KEY STAT

The Ottawa Charge are a perfect 10-0 all time when their captain Brianne Jenner scores, including three times this season. Jenner was held off the scoresheet.

UP NEXT

Charge: The Charge have a week off before taking on the Sirens in New York on March 22.

Fleet: Will host the league-leading Montreal Victoire on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.