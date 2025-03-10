TORONTO - Boston Fleet forward Hilary Knight, Montréal Victoire forward Laura Stacey and Minnesota Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney are the Professional Women's Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Knight collected her first career PWHL hat trick and added an assist in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over New York.

It was the 35-year-old's second multi-goal game in five contests after having none in her first 48 PWHL outings between regular season and post-season play.

Stacey scored in regulation in Montreal's 2-1 shootout win over Minnesota on Tuesday, and set up the lone goal in the Victoire's 4-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

However, she added two assists Saturday in the Victoire’s 3-2 overtime triumph over Boston. Stacey is on a six-game points streak with nine points (four goals, five assists) in that span.

Rooney allowed one goal in regulation time in her two appearances last week. She rebounded from Tuesday's loss to Montreal with a 19-save shutout in a 5-0 victory over Ottawa on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.