Hockey Canada announces 22-player Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster

Hockey Canada has announced the 22 players that will represent Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup from Aug. 5 - 10 in Edmonton.

Led by 2026 top prospect Gavin McKenna, the roster includes five players (McKenna, Caleb Desnoyers, Reese Hamilton, Jack Ivankovic and Matthew Schaefer) who won gold at the 2024 U18 men's world championship in the spring with 17 players who also participated in the 2023 U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Canada is looking for its third straight gold medal and its 25th win in tournament, the most of any nation. The team will be led by head coach Kris Mallette and assistant coaches Gordie Dwyer and Ryan Oulahen behind the bench.

“This is a group of accomplished athletes that have earned this opportunity to represent their country and defend a gold medal,” U18 lead for the Program of Excellence management group Dave Brown said. “The opportunity to play for Canada on home ice isn’t something that happens often, and we’re excited for this group and what lies ahead.”

Full roster

Goaltenders: Jack Ivankovic, Lucas Beckman

Defencemen: Jackson Smith, Peyton Kettles, Matthew Schaefer, Reese Hamilton, Quinn Beauchesne, Alex Huang, Cameron Reid

Forwards: Gavin McKenna, Jake O'Brien, Brady Martin, Emile Guite, Tyler Hopkins, Cole Reschny, Ethan Czata, Benjamin Kindel, Cameron Schmidt, Liam Kilfoil, Luca Romano, Caleb Desnoyers, Braeden Cootes