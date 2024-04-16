Hockey Canada announces roster for men's U18s

Hockey Canada has announced the 19 players that will represent the maple leaf at the men's U18 world championship in Finland from April 25 - May 5.

The forwards are Gavin McKenna, Marek Vanacker, Malcolm Spence, Roger McQueen, Jett Luchanko, Ryder Ritchie, Porter Martone, Carson Wetsch, Caleb Desnoyers, Liam Greentree and Cole Beaudoin.

McKenna, 16, had 34 goals and 97 points in 61 games with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers this season.

On defence is Kashawn Aitcheson, Matthew Schaefer, Harrison Brunicke, Reese Hamilton, Spencer Gill and Charlie Elick.

The two goaltenders are Ryerson Leenders and Carter George.

The squad features 10 players (Spence, McQueen, Ritchie, Beaudoin, Martone, Greentree, Wetsch, Elick, Leenders and George), who helped Canada win gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August.

Vanacker, Luchanko, Ritchie, Wetsch, Greentree, Beaudoin, Brunicke, Gill, Elick, and the two goaltenders are all eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft in June.

Canada took home bronze at last year's tournament.