Hockey Canada announces roster for Rivalry Series

Hockey Canada announced the 23-player roster Sunday that will compete against the United States in the first two games of the Rivalry Series set for Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

The roster features three goaltenders, eight defence, and 12 forwards.

You can watch both games (Nov. 8, 9:30 p.m. ET and Nov. 11, 4 p.m. ET) LIVE on TSN.

Forwards: Laura Stacey, Jessie Eldridge, Sarah Fillier, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse, Emily Clark, Emma Maltais, Marie-Philip Poulin, Blayre Turnbull, Kristin O'Neill, Jamie Lee Rattray, Julia Gosling.

Defence: Sophie Jaques, Jocelyne Larocque, Renata Fast, Jessica DiGirolamo, Ella Shelton, Ashton Bell, Erin Ambrose, Jaime Bourbonnais.

Goaltenders: Corinne Schroeder, Emerance Maschmeyer, Kristen Campbell.