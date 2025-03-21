Hockey Canada announces team that will defend gold at 2025 Women’s Worlds
Hockey Canada has announced the 25-player roster that will represent Team Canada at the 2025 Women’s World Championship from April 9-20 in Czechia.
The Canadians return 17 players from last year’s team that won gold in Utica, New York. Canada has won a tournament record 13 goal medals.
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin returns for her 13th world championship while six will make their tournament debuts, including forwards Daryl Watts, Hannah Miller, Jennifer Gardiner and defenders Sophie Jaques and Chloe Primerano as well as goaltender Ève Gascon.
“We are excited about the team we have selected for Women’s Worlds, a team that is built on exceptional talent, character and commitment,” said Canada head coach Troy Ryan. “We are focused on our preparation and ultimately winning a gold medal. We are ready for the challenge and proud to represent our country.”
Twenty-three players on the Canadians are currently playing in the PWHL this season with the other two skating in the NCAA.
Full roster
Forwards:
Laura Stacey
Sarah Fillier
Brianne Jenner
Sarah Nurse
Emily Clark
Emma Maltais
Marie-Philip Poulin
Blayre Turnbull
Kristin O’Neill
Danielle Serdachny
Jennifer Gardiner
Daryl Watts
Hannah Miller
Natalie Spooner
Defence:
Sophie Jaques
Jocelyne Larocque
Renata Fast
Ella Shelton
Chloe Primerano
Erin Ambrose
Micah Zandee-Hart
Claire Thompson
Goaltenders:
Kristen Campbell
Ann-Renée Desbiens
Ève Gascon