Hockey Canada announces team that will defend gold at 2025 Women’s Worlds

Hockey Canada has announced the 25-player roster that will represent Team Canada at the 2025 Women’s World Championship from April 9-20 in Czechia.

The Canadians return 17 players from last year’s team that won gold in Utica, New York. Canada has won a tournament record 13 goal medals.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin returns for her 13th world championship while six will make their tournament debuts, including forwards Daryl Watts, Hannah Miller, Jennifer Gardiner and defenders Sophie Jaques and Chloe Primerano as well as goaltender Ève Gascon.

“We are excited about the team we have selected for Women’s Worlds, a team that is built on exceptional talent, character and commitment,” said Canada head coach Troy Ryan. “We are focused on our preparation and ultimately winning a gold medal. We are ready for the challenge and proud to represent our country.”

Twenty-three players on the Canadians are currently playing in the PWHL this season with the other two skating in the NCAA.

Full roster

Forwards:

Laura Stacey

Sarah Fillier

Brianne Jenner

Sarah Nurse

Emily Clark

Emma Maltais

Marie-Philip Poulin

Blayre Turnbull

Kristin O’Neill

Danielle Serdachny

Jennifer Gardiner

Daryl Watts

Hannah Miller

Natalie Spooner

Defence:

Sophie Jaques

Jocelyne Larocque

Renata Fast

Ella Shelton

Chloe Primerano

Erin Ambrose

Micah Zandee-Hart

Claire Thompson

Goaltenders:

Kristen Campbell

Ann-Renée Desbiens

Ève Gascon