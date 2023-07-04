Hockey Canada appointed Katherine Henderson as its new president and CEO on Tuesday.

The move continues an executive overhaul for the organization in the aftermath of Scott Smith's resignation last fall. Hockey Canada's board of directors also resigned at the time along with Smith, who was president and CEO.

Katherine Henderson has been hired as Hockey Canada’s president and chief executive officer.



Katherine Henderson est embauchée à titre de présidente et chef de la direction de Hockey Canada.



“Katherine has the track record and experience to lead the ongoing transformation of Hockey Canada,” said the Hon. Hugh L. Fraser, chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors. “With her at the helm we are confident that we will continue to take the steps necessary to ensure hockey is a safe and inclusive sport and that Hockey Canada benefits from best-in-class governance.”

Henderson had previously served as the CEO of Curling Canada since 2016. “The future of hockey is limitless,” said Henderson. “As a winter sport nation, with a long tradition in our ice and snow sports, playing and watching hockey is undeniably a part of who we are as Canadians. I am looking forward to working with our board and staff, our athletes, our Members and local associations, our corporate and hockey partners, and our fans and participants to ensure that all Canadians have a personal hockey experience that is right for them.”

More details to follow.