Kennedy: Hockey Canada needs change; Issues fall clearly on the shoulders of leadership

Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.

Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner announced the backing of the organization's executive in a statement posted Monday on its website.

"Scott Smith and the executive team have the support of the Board of Hockey Canada," a statement from Skinner read. "Our Board is focused on facilitating the implementation of programs for girls and boys and men and women across the country. We are committed to improve our game, including through our governance review, the implementation of our Action Plan and other programs.

"We look forward to informing Canadians about the work and objectives of the Board, and our ongoing efforts to restore the trust of Canadians in hockey and Hockey Canada."

Canada's governing body of hockey is under intense scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men's junior teams.

The federal government froze Hockey Canada's funding after it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men's junior team at Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., that year.

Since then, Hockey Canada has said members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

Board chair Michael Brind’Amour stepped down Aug. 6. His term was set to end in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.