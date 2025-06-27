Hockey Canada is hiring Misha Donskov as full-time vice president of hockey operations as well as a national team coach on the men's side, it was announced Friday morning.

He will report to Hockey Canada senior vice president Scott Salmond.

Donskov will serve as head coach of Canada’s national men’s team at the IIHF World Championship, as assistant coach with the men’s Olympic team and as associate coach with Canada’s national junior team.

Donskov was an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars under head coach Peter DeBoer and recently served on Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off coaching staff in February. He originally joined DeBoer's staff with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020. He helped the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup in 2023. Prior to his time on the bench, Donskov served as Golden Knights director of hockey operations, starting in 2016.

“We are thrilled to name Misha to his role today as he will play a critical role to ensure Canada’s national teams are set up for sustained success when representing our country on the world stage,” said Hockey Canada president Katherine Henderson in a news release, Hockey Canada’s president and chief executive officer. “Misha is a proven winner, collaborative leader and unwavering in his commitment to supporting our athletes, coaches and staff, and we know he will make Canadians proud throughout his work with Hockey Canada.

“We received a tremendous number of applications from candidates in Canada, across North America and around the world for this position and appreciate their interest in the role as part of the extensive recruitment process.”