Hockey Canada invites 119 players to Program of Excellence camps

Hockey Canada announced Thursday that it has invited 119 players to participate in two of its Program of Excellence summer camps, including Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp and Canada’s national under-17 development camp.

“We are excited to kick off a new season by announcing the 119 players that will attend camps in Oakville this month,” said Alan Millar, general manager of the Program of Excellence in a statement. “Our under-18 selection camp provides us with an opportunity to evaluate players and select a roster that we believe will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"Our under-17 camp is an opportunity to introduce athletes to the Program of Excellence and allow them to compete against other top players in Canada while we begin evaluating and preparing for the U17 World Challenge this fall.”

As part of Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp, 40 players—four goaltenders, 12 defencemen and 24 forwards—have been invited to compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for Aug. 11-16 in Brno, Czechia, and Trencin, Slovakia. The camp roster includes six players who won gold at the 2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship (Carels, Di Iorio, Edwards, Lin, Rudolph, Verhoeff), while 34 played for Canada Red or Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

The selection camp, set for July 29-Aug. 1 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario, will include a pair of Red-White games on July 31 and Aug. 1. Following camp, Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team will practice at MET Arena in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, from Aug. 3-6. It will take on Hungary’s national under-20 team on Aug. 7 in Budapest and Slovakia on Aug. 9 at Easton Arena in Piestany as part of its pre-tournament schedule.

The player selection process was led by Millar, with support from Yanick Lemay, who serves as the U18 lead with the Program of Excellence management group, head scout Byron Bonora, Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations, and Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations.

On the under-17 side, 79 players—eight goaltenders, 23 defencemen and 48 forwards—will take the ice at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex as part of Canada’s national under-17 development camp, set for July 19-23. All 79 players have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League (CHL) teams (30 from the OHL, 27 from the WHL and 22 from the QMJHL).

The selection process was led by Millar and Bonora, with assistance from Mike Johnston, who guides the U17 program as part of the POE management group. Roy and Salmond also supported the process. Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2025-26 season in preparation for the 2025 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

 

Program of Excellence Summer Camp Invitees

 
Name S/C Ht Wt Team CHL Draft
Goaltenders          
Sam Berthiaume L 6’3” 169 South Kent School (US15U) CAP 2025 (2/25)
Cash Christie L 5’11” 122 St. George's School (CSSHL) MH 2024 (4/83)
Mathys Fortin L 6’3” 165 Saint-Eustache (LHM18AAAQ) DRU 2025 (3/55)
Jase MacPherson L 6’1” 173 Kensington (NBPEIMU18HL) SNB 2025 (2/29)
Leif Oaten L 6’3” 195 Edge School (CSSHL) LET 2024 (3/58)
Cruz Reznik L 6’2” 181 Toronto Red Wings (GTHL) GUE 2025 (3/56)
Cole Vreugdenhil L 6’3” 202 Halton (OMHA) NB 2025 (5/87)
Charlie Weiss L 6’1” 151 Oakville (OMHA) LDN 2025 (5/100)
Defence          
Aden Bouchard L 6’0” 162 CIHA (CSSHL) TC 2024 (1/3)
David Buchman L 5’10” 177 Ottawa Valley (HEO) BFD 2025 (1/20)
Thomas Charbonneau L 6’2” 168 Shattuck-St. Mary's (US15U) QUE 2025 (1/4)
Brock Cripps R 5’10” 148 St. George's School (CSSHL) PA 2024 (1/2)
Alexander Forrest L 5’11” 140 Oakville (OMHA) KIT 2025 (2/24)
Joaquin Geras L 6’1” 180 Edge School (CSSHL) KAM 2024 (2/26)
Peter Green R 5’11” 173 Don Mills (GTHL) BRA 2025 (1/14)
Calder Hamilton L 5’9” 135 Warman (SMU18AAAHL) CGY 2024 (1/6)
Owen Hayden L 6’7” 205 Edge School (CSSHL) KEL 2024 (1/9)
Matt Henderson L 5’11” 162 Huron Perth (Alliance) KGN 2025 (1/17)
Camden Jackson R 6’2” 174 Châteauguay (LHM18AAAQ) MON 2025 (3/49)
Carter Kunopaski L 6’1” 204 Ottawa Valley (HEO) NB 2025 (2/29)
Clément Landry L 6’2” 205 Laval-Montréal (LHM18AAAQ) GAT 2025 (1/13)
Harry Mattern R 6’1” 180 Northern Alberta (CSSHL) SPO 2024 (2/34)
Cooper McAslan R 6’2” 175 Ajax Pickering (OMHA) LDN 2025 (2/43)
Blake Munnings L 6’0” 185 Quinte (OMHA) OS 2025 (2/28)
Julien Nadeau L 5’10” 150 Collège Notre-Dame (LHM18AAAQ) CAP 2025 (2/23)
Quinn Norman L 6’0” 160 Vaughan (GTHL) NFD 2025 (1/6)
Lucas Nutting R 5’11” 175 Elgin Middlesex (Alliance) FLI 2025 (2/33)
Graeme Pickering R 5’10” 138 Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL) RD 2024 (1/15)
Jaxon Pisani L 6’0” 165 St. Albert (AEHL) EVT 2024 (2/39)
Boston Tait L 6’2” 170 Regina (SMU18AAAHL) WEN 2024 (1/12)
Cohen Williams R 6’3” 186 Okanagan Hockey Academy (CSSHL) MJ 2024 (2/40)
Forwards          
Keaton Ardagh R 6’0” 163 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) BRA 2025 (1/15)
Zack Arsenault R 5’11” 167 Séminaire Saint-François (LHM18AAAQ) RIM 2025 (1/2)
Brayden Bennett L 5’11” 188 Toronto Titans (GTHL) SUD 2025 (1/11)
Maxwell Branton L 5’11” 161 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL) RIM 2025 (2/20)
Olivier Charron L 5’9” 172 Châteauguay (LHM18AAAQ) CAP 2025 (1/14)
Alex Campeau L 6’4” 171 Eastern Ontario (HEO) LDN 2025 (1/23)
Brock Chitaroni R 5’11” 167 Barrie (OMHA) OTT 2025 (1/3)
Max Delisle R 6’0” 175 Toronto Titans (GTHL) OS 2025 (1/5)
Alex Desruisseaux R 5’6” 139 Lévis (LHM18AAAQ) QUE 2025 (2/26)
Mirco Dufour L 5’8” 171 Edge School (CSSHL) EVT 2024 (1/19)
Eamon Edgar R 5’10” 159 Sun County (Alliance) BAR 2025 (2/35)
Ryerson Edgar R 5’10” 157 York-Simcoe (OMHA) NIA 2025 (1/10)
Brock England L 5’11” 165 Edge School (CSSHL) SEA 2024 (1/11)
Loik Gariepy L 5’10” 154 Saint-Eustache (LHM18AAAQ) VIC 2025 (2/19)
Louis-Étienne Halley R 6’3” 191 Saint-Eustache (LHM18AAAQ) GAT 2025 (1/12)
Ryan Hanrahan L 5’11” 134 Mississauga Reps (GTHL) SAG 2025 (1/13)
Ben Harvey R 5’8” 164 Edmonton Jr. Oilers Orange (AEHL) PA 2024 (1/4)
Nolann Héroux L 5’8” 144 Saint-Eustache (LHM18AAAQ) SNB 2025 (1/10)
Alexis Joseph L 6’4” 199 College Esther-Blondin (LHM18AAAQ) SNB 2025 (1/1)
Aleks Kulemin L 6’2” 171 Don Mills (GTHL) KGN 2025 (1/9)
Alexy Lafleur R 6’1” 170 College Notre-Dame (LHM18AAAQ) DRU 2025 (3/45)
Brenner Lammens L 6’0” 191 Toronto Red Wings (GTHL) SAR 2025 (1/4)
Noah Laus L 6’1” 192 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) SSM 2025 (1/7)
Deryk Lemaire L 6’1” 185 Magog (LHM18AAAQ) VIC 2025 (1/11)
Phenwick MacLean L 6’1” 158 Dartmouth (NSU18MHL) NFD 2025 (1/8)
Marc MacPhee R 5’8” 158 Moncton (NBPEIMU18HL) MON 2025 (2/24)
Kaden McGregor R 5’11” 168 Ottawa Valley (HEO) PBO 2025 (1/1)
Ossie McIntyre L 5’9” 155 St. Albert (AEHL) SPO 2024 (1/7)
John McLaughlin L 5’9” 163 Lambton (Alliance) WSR 2025 (1/21)
Carter Moen L 5’11” 154 Swift Current (SMU18AAAHL) SC 2024 (1/17)
Charlie Murata R 5’11” 174 Don Mills (GTHL) FLI 2025 (1/8)
Jake Murray L 6’2” 176 Huron Perth (Alliance) ER 2025 (1/12)
Emrick Nolette-Robideaux R 5’11” 161 Saint-Hyacinthe (LHM18AAAQ) SHE 2025 (1/16)
Ludovic Perreault L 5’7” 160 Winnipeg Wild (MU18AAAHL) VIC 2024 (1/18)
Antoine Provencher R 5’11” 177 Collège Charles-Lemoyne (LHM18AAAQ) CHA 2025 (1/7)
Kieran Raynor R 5’10” 175 Niagara North (OMHA) PBO 2025 (2/27)
Sam Roberts R 6’1” 179 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) OSH 2025 (1/16)
Luke Ruptash R 5’10” 151 SAHA (CSSHL) MH 2024 (1/16)
James Scantlebury L 5’9” 165 Bishop Kearney High School (US16U) QUE 2025 (1/9)
Maddox Schultz L 5’10” 165 Regina (SMU18AAAHL) REG 2025 (1/1)
Jacob Schwartz L 5’7” 145 Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL) VIC 2024 (1/8)
Eddy Spytz R 5’10” 170 St. George's School (CSSHL) EVT 2024 (3/51)
Jordin St. Louis L 5’11” 150 Airdrie (AEHL) POR 2024 (1/20)
Kayden Stroeder L 5’10” 150 Saskatoon Contacts (SMU18AAAHL) EDM 2024 (1/5)
Chase Surkan L 5’8” 155 Regina (SMU18AAAHL) BDN 2024 (1/14)
Benjamin Veitch L 6’2” 197 York-Simcoe (OMHA) NFD 2025 (1/5)
Camryn Warren R 5’9” 152 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) NB 2025 (1/6)
Jaakko Wycisk R 6’1” 181 Sun County (Alliance) GUE 2025 (1/2)
 

 

 

 

 

