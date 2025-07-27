Hockey Canada names 44-player roster for World Junior Summer Showcase

Hockey Canada has invited 44 players to the World Junior Summer Showcase ahead of the 2025 World Junior Championships this December, set to take place from Dec. 26–Jan. 5 in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

20 forwards, 12 defencemen, and four goalies will take part in three exhibition games against Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Forwards: Cole Beaudoin, Sacha Boisvert, Justin Carbonneau, Berkly Catton, Braeden Cootes, Michael Hage, Ollie Josephson, Ben Kindel, Cayden Lindstrom, Brady Martin, Porter Martone, Gavin McKenna, Michael Misa, Jake O’Brien, Terik Parascak, Cole Reschny, Ryder Ritchie, Malcolm Spence, Marek Vanacker, Carson Wetsch

Defencemen: Kashawn Aitcheson, Harrison Brunicke, Ben Danford, Sam Dickinson, Charlie Elick, Spencer Gill, Henry Mews, Zayne Parekh, Owen Protz, Cameron Reid, Matthew Schaefer, Tarin Smith

Goaltenders: Evan Gardner, Carter George, Jack Ivankovic, Joshua Ravensburg

“We're thrilled to bring together 36 of the top young players from across Canada for the Summer Showcase,” said Alan Millar, general manager of the Program of Excellence. “This is an incredible opportunity for these players to compete at the highest level, build chemistry and show what they can bring to the national team. With the 2026 World Juniors on the horizon, this is a crucial step in building a championship-caliber group.”