Hockey Canada names final World Junior roster

Hockey Canada has named the final 25-player roster that will represent Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5.

The roster features 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders, including Medicine Hat Tigers star forward Gavin McKenna, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Three players on Team Canada are 2025 draft-eligible, including forward Porter Martone and goaltender Jack Ivankovic of the Brampton Steelheads and Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer.

Among the cuts were forwards Beckett Sennecke, Matthew Wood, Denver Barkey, Andrew Cristall and Riley Heidt, defencemen Zayne Parekh and Cameron Allen and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff.

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a competitive and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to win a gold medal on home ice,” Hockey Canada's Peter Anholt said. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Ottawa.”

The tournament kicks off on Boxing Day with Canada taking on Finland.

Full roster below:

Forwards: Gavin McKenna, Bradly Nadeau, Brayden Yager, Jett Luchanko, Luca Pinelli, Berkly Catton, Carson Rehkpof, Ethan Gauthier, Calum Ritchie, Porter Martone, Tanner Howe, Cole Beaudoin, Easton Cowan, Mathieu Cataford

Defence: Andrew Gibson, Sam Dickinson, Caden Price, Oliver Bonk, Tanner Molendyk, Sawyer Mynio, Beau Akey, Matthew Schaefer

Goaltenders: Jack Ivankovic, Carter George, Carson Bjnarson