Hockey Canada has named the first 15 players that will represent Canada at the upcoming IIHF men's world championship in Sweden and Denmark from May 9 to 25.

Led by 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini, the roster so far includes nine forwards, six defencemen and one goaltender.

The forwards are Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers), Bo Horvat (New York Islanders), Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets), Barrett Hayton (Utah), Will Cuylle (New York Rangers), Tyson Foerster (Flyers), Ryan O'Reilly (Nashville Predators) and Kent Johnson (Blue Jackets).

On defence is Travis Sanheim (Flyers), Noah Dobson (Islanders), Ryker Evans (Seattle Kraken), MacKenzie Weegar (Calgary Flames) and Brandon Montour (Seattle).

The lone goaltender is Dylan Garand, who recently completed his third season with the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack. In 39 appearances, the New York Rangers prospect went 20-10-8 with a .913 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average.

Canada finished in fourth place at last year's tournament in Czechia and won gold at the 2023 edition in Finland.