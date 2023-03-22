Hockey Canada names management group for U-17, U-18 and U-20 programs

Hockey Canada has announced its Program of Excellence management group for the 2023-24 season, with Dave Brown, Cam Russell and Peter Anholt overseeing the U-17, U-18 and U-20 programs respectively.

Anholt takes over for Ottawa 67s GM James Boyd, who led Canada to back-to-back gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Juniors.

“We are excited to welcome Dave and Cam to the POE to lead our under-17 and under-18 programs, and to welcome back Peter as the under-20 lead after an outstanding job guiding our under-18 program,” said senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond in a statement. “All three individuals bring a wealth of CHL experience to our program, and we look forward to having them work alongside our athletes and staff while leading our men’s national teams next season.

“We also wish to thank James Boyd for two years of commitment and dedication to Canada’s National Junior Team. James was instrumental in helping Canada win two-straight gold medals at the World Juniors, and we are grateful for his effort and leadership over the past two years.”

Brown is in his eighth season as general manager of the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. He helped lead Erie to an OHL championship in 2017, and contributed to a CHL record of four-consecutive 50-win seasons from 2011 to 2015.

Russell has spent 22 seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He has served as general manager for the past 15 years, helping the Mooseheads win the Memorial Cup in 2013. As a player, he played 396 NHL games over 10 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche and won two Presidents Cup championships with the QMJHL’s Hull Olympiques.

Anholt has led the under-18 program for the past two seasons, helping Canada’s National Summer Under-18 Team win a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He is currently in his eighth full season as general manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. He has won the WHL's Executive of the Year award twice in 2015-16 and 2019-20).

The management group will work alongside Salmond and director of player personnel Alan Millar, as well as the organization’s hockey operations staff assisting in coach and player selections, supporting the coaching staffs and providing input during camps and tournaments throughout the season.