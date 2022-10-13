Hockey Canada has released an interim report from an ongoing third-party governance review and says the recommendations made provide “important guidance on internal changes the organization should undertake.”

The report comes as part of an action plan laid out in July to address issues facing the federation. The review is led by former Canada Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell and supported by members of Canadian law firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP.

Thursday's statement comes two days after CEO Scott Smith and the entire board of directors stepped down as Hockey Canada remains under scrutiny for its handling of past sexual assault allegations, as well as the means used to settle them with money drawn from its National Equity Fund made up of youth hockey registration fees from across the country. Interim board chair Andrea Skinner stepped down over the weekend.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hockey Canada said an interim management committee will run the organization as it waits for a new board, which is set to be elected in December. That board will then appoint Smith’s successor as CEO.

