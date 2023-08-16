Hockey Canada releases plan to promote equity, diversity and inclusion

CALGARY — An audit to address gaps in pay equity, a reworked recruitment strategy and ensuring Indigenous representation in event bids are among the deliverables in a diversity and inclusion report released by Hockey Canada.

The organization says the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Path Forward report summarizes its efforts to change hockey's ecosystem.

Hockey Canada was called out for a lack of diversity in its nomination process for its board of directors last year as one of the findings of an independent governance probe.

The probe was commissioned in response to intense criticism of Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations involving members of its 2016 and 2003 world junior teams.

Since then, Hockey Canada has elected a new board of five women and four men, with retired judge Hugh L. Fraser nominated as board chair.

In March, Hockey Canada hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.

Chaudhry said in a statement that the deliverables will help Hockey Canada support inclusive practices and attract and retain a diverse workforce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.