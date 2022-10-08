Hockey Canada's Skinner resigns as interim chair of board of directors

Hockey Canada has confirmed that Andrea Skinner, interim chair of the organization's board of directors, has submitted her resignation.

Skinner assumed the role in August after the resignation of former chair Michael Brind'Amour.

Skinner joined the Hockey Canada Board of Directors in November 2020 as a volunteer.

Hockey Canada has been under intense scrutiny since May, after it was revealed that an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players after a 2018 gala in London, Ont. The woman made the allegations in a $3.55-million lawsuit, saying the assault included members of the country's world junior team.

Allegations of gang sexual assault involving the 2003 world junior team emerged in July.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

