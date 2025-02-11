Hockey Canada to hire GM for Program of Excellence, which includes WJC

Hockey Canada is hiring a full-time general manager for the Program of Excellence, which includes overseeing the World Junior team, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Johnston adds that Hockey Canada is also hiring a vice president of hockey operations and will be promoting James Emery to Director of Performance Analysis and Chelsea Geldenhuys to Senior Manager of Hockey Operations.

Changes to the World Junior program come after back-to-back quarter-final exits at the tournament, marking the first time Canada has failed to medal at two straight World Juniors since 2013-14.

Canada won gold at the world juniors at three of the previous four tournaments before the past two, settling for silver in 2021.