Hockey Canada to host summit on improving culture of sport

Hockey Canada will invite hockey leaders, subject matter experts and people who have first-hand experiences to attend a summit in September to discuss ways to make positive changes to the culture of the sport and confront on- and off-ice issues including elitism, gender-based violence, homophobia, misogyny, racism, and sexism.

Hockey Canada said the Beyond the Boards Summit will be held in Calgary Sept. 8-9. More sessions are being planned for 2024, the federation said Monday morning.

“The Beyond the Boards Summit is a critical step to help us understand areas in the game that need to change,” said Hugh Fraser, chair of Hockey Canada’s board. “By engaging subject-matter experts, individuals with lived experiences and stakeholders from inside and outside of hockey, we hope collectively we will be able to establish a roadmap to change the culture of the game at all levels.

“The time is now to put intentional efforts towards addressing these important issues, and we look forward to gathering together in Calgary to start identifying the roadmap and actions that could be taken to ensure the long-term success of the sport.”

Fraser will serve as honorary co-chair of the summit, alongside federal sport minister Pascale St-Onge.