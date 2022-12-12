Hockey Canada has announced the 22-player roster that represent Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton. 

Headlined by 2023 top prospects Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli as well as 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright, Canada will be looking to defend their gold medal on home soil.

Canada opens their tournament on Boxing Day against Czechia at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App. 

Returning players from the gold-medal winning squad in August are forwards Bedard, Logan Stankoven, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Nathan Gaucher and Zack Ostapchuk, and defencemen Olen Zellweger, Ethan Del Mastro.

“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a deep and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to defend gold on home ice,” said director of player personnel Alan Millar. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players and their families, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Halifax and Moncton.”

More to come. 

 

 

2023 Team Canada WJC Roster

 
PLAYER S/C HT WT TEAM NHL DRAFT
Goaltenders          
Benjamin Gaudreau L 6’2” 172 Sarnia (OHL) SJ 2021
Thomas Milic L 6’1” 175 Seattle (WHL) 2023 Draft
Defence          
Nolan Allan L 6’3” 193 Seattle (WHL) Chi 2021
Brandt Clarke R 6’2” 185 Los Angeles (NHL) LA 2021
Ethan Del Mastro L 6’4” 206 Mississauga (OHL) Chi 2021
Tyson Hinds L 6’3” 188 Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Ana 2021
Kevin Korchinski L 6’3” 185 Seattle (WHL) Chi 2022
Jack Matier R 6’4” 202 Ottawa (OHL) Nsh 2021
Olen Zellweger L 5’10” 182 Everett (WHL) Ana 2021
Forwards           
Caedan Bankier L 6’2” 190 Kamloops (WHL) Min 2021
Connor Bedard R 5’10” 185 Regina (WHL) 2023 Draft
Colton Dach L 6’4” 205 Kelowna (WHL) Chi 2021
Zach Dean L 6’0” 192 Gatineau (QMJHL) VGK 2021
Adam Fantilli L 6’2” 195 Michigan (Big Ten) 2023 Draft
Nathan Gaucher R 6’3” 207 Québec (QMJHL) Ana 2022
Dylan Guenther R 6’2” 175 Arizona (NHL) Ari 2021
Zack Ostapchuk L 6’3” 198 Vancouver (WHL) Ott 2021
Brennan Othmann L 6’0” 180 Peterborough (OHL) NYR 2021
Joshua Roy L 6’0” 193 Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Mtl 2021
Reid Schaefer L 6’4” 219 Seattle (WHL) Edm 2022
Logan Stankoven R 5’8” 170 Kamloops (WHL) Dal 2021
Shane Wright R 6’0” 192 Seattle (NHL) Sea 2022
 

 