54m ago
Hockey Canada announces World Juniors roster
Hockey Canada has announced the 22-player roster that represent Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton.
TSN.ca Staff
Headlined by 2023 top prospects Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli as well as 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright, Canada will be looking to defend their gold medal on home soil.
Canada opens their tournament on Boxing Day against Czechia at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
Returning players from the gold-medal winning squad in August are forwards Bedard, Logan Stankoven, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Nathan Gaucher and Zack Ostapchuk, and defencemen Olen Zellweger, Ethan Del Mastro.
“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a deep and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to defend gold on home ice,” said director of player personnel Alan Millar. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players and their families, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Halifax and Moncton.”
2023 Team Canada WJC Roster
|PLAYER
|S/C
|HT
|WT
|TEAM
|NHL DRAFT
|Goaltenders
|Benjamin Gaudreau
|L
|6’2”
|172
|Sarnia (OHL)
|SJ 2021
|Thomas Milic
|L
|6’1”
|175
|Seattle (WHL)
|2023 Draft
|Defence
|Nolan Allan
|L
|6’3”
|193
|Seattle (WHL)
|Chi 2021
|Brandt Clarke
|R
|6’2”
|185
|Los Angeles (NHL)
|LA 2021
|Ethan Del Mastro
|L
|6’4”
|206
|Mississauga (OHL)
|Chi 2021
|Tyson Hinds
|L
|6’3”
|188
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|Ana 2021
|Kevin Korchinski
|L
|6’3”
|185
|Seattle (WHL)
|Chi 2022
|Jack Matier
|R
|6’4”
|202
|Ottawa (OHL)
|Nsh 2021
|Olen Zellweger
|L
|5’10”
|182
|Everett (WHL)
|Ana 2021
|Forwards
|Caedan Bankier
|L
|6’2”
|190
|Kamloops (WHL)
|Min 2021
|Connor Bedard
|R
|5’10”
|185
|Regina (WHL)
|2023 Draft
|Colton Dach
|L
|6’4”
|205
|Kelowna (WHL)
|Chi 2021
|Zach Dean
|L
|6’0”
|192
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|VGK 2021
|Adam Fantilli
|L
|6’2”
|195
|Michigan (Big Ten)
|2023 Draft
|Nathan Gaucher
|R
|6’3”
|207
|Québec (QMJHL)
|Ana 2022
|Dylan Guenther
|R
|6’2”
|175
|Arizona (NHL)
|Ari 2021
|Zack Ostapchuk
|L
|6’3”
|198
|Vancouver (WHL)
|Ott 2021
|Brennan Othmann
|L
|6’0”
|180
|Peterborough (OHL)
|NYR 2021
|Joshua Roy
|L
|6’0”
|193
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|Mtl 2021
|Reid Schaefer
|L
|6’4”
|219
|Seattle (WHL)
|Edm 2022
|Logan Stankoven
|R
|5’8”
|170
|Kamloops (WHL)
|Dal 2021
|Shane Wright
|R
|6’0”
|192
|Seattle (NHL)
|Sea 2022