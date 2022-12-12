Hockey Canada has announced the 22-player roster that represent Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton.

Headlined by 2023 top prospects Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli as well as 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright, Canada will be looking to defend their gold medal on home soil.

Canada opens their tournament on Boxing Day against Czechia at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Returning players from the gold-medal winning squad in August are forwards Bedard, Logan Stankoven, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Nathan Gaucher and Zack Ostapchuk, and defencemen Olen Zellweger, Ethan Del Mastro.

“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a deep and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to defend gold on home ice,” said director of player personnel Alan Millar. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players and their families, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Halifax and Moncton.”

