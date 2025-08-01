Hockey Canada announced Friday that it has invited 92 players from its men’s, women’s and para hockey teams to attend its National Teams Orientation Camp, set for Aug. 26-28 in Calgary.

The National Teams Orientation Camp is a three-day, off-ice event with players and staff from all three programs, which will include presentations, team-building opportunities, team meetings and media opportunities in preparation for the upcoming season.

“We are excited to unveil the 92 athletes who will kick off the road to Italy, and to bring our men’s, women’s and para hockey teams together for three days as the first step towards our goal of winning triple gold in February,” said Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations in a statement. “While the next several months will bring intense evaluation and difficult roster decisions, we look forward to kicking off the season in Calgary and giving our athletes and staff a chance to come together and start to become one team as we set our sights on February.”

“This season will be an exciting time for Hockey Canada and for the sport as a whole, and we are excited to continue our preparation by welcoming 92 men’s, women’s and para hockey athletes to Calgary this summer,” said Katherine Henderson, Hockey Canada’s president and chief executive officer, who provides support to all three programs. “We certainly do not take for granted the opportunity and privilege we have to unite Canadians through our National Winter Sport, and we are confident that our national team athletes, coaches and staff will represent our country with tremendous pride on and off the ice as they deliver on our commitment to performance excellence.”

On the men’s side, 42 National Hockey League players – including three goaltenders, 13 defencemen and 26 forwards – were selected by general manager Doug Armstrong, assistant general managers Julien BriseBois, Jim Nill and Don Sweeney, director of player personnel Kyle Dubas and head coach Jon Cooper, with input from player relations advisor Ryan Getzlaf and Salmond.

The list includes three players who have won Olympic gold medals (Crosby, Doughty, Tavares), 12 who have won gold at the IIHF World Championship (Crosby, Ekblad, Hagel, Hill, MacKinnon, Marchand, McDavid, Montembeault, Reinhart, Scheifele, Stone, Weegar) and 13 who have won gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship (Bedard, Byfield, Crosby, Doughty, Makar, Marchand, McDavid, Morrissey, Point, Reinhart, Tavares, Theodore, Thomas).

It also includes 19 Stanley Cup champions (Bennett, Binnington, Cirelli, Crosby, Doughty, Ekblad, Hill, MacKinnon, Makar, Marchand, Parayko, Point, Reinhart, Stone, Theodore, Thomas, Toews, Verhaeghe, Wilson), as well as all 24 players who were members of Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship-winning team.

On the women’s side, 30 players – four goaltenders, 10 defence and 16 forwards – will be a part of Canada’s National Women’s Team throughout the 2025-26 season, with players participating in training blocks and attending events during the year. The players were selected by general manager Gina Kingsbury, head coach Troy Ryan and Cherie Piper, senior manager of player development and scouting. Assistant coaches Kori Cheverie, Caroline Ouellette and Britni Smith, along with goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood, also provided input.

Included on the roster are 17 players who helped Canada win its fifth Olympic gold medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing (Ambrose, Clark, Desbiens, Fast, Fillier, Jenner, Larocque, Maltais, Maschmeyer, Nurse, Poulin, Shelton, Stacey, Spooner, Thompson, Turnbull, Zandee-Hart).

It also includes 24 players who helped Canada win a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship (Ambrose, Clark, Desbiens, Gardiner, Gascon, J. Gosling, Fast, Fillier, Jacques, Jenner, Larocque, Maltais, Nurse, O’Neill, Poulin, Primerano, Serdachny, Shelton, Spooner, Stacey, Thompson, Turnbull, Watts, Zandee-Hart).

Women's Roster Name S/C Ht. Wt. Hometown Team Goaltenders Ève Gascon L 5'7" 179 Terrebonne, QC Minnesota Duluth (WCHA) Ann-Renée Desbiens L 5'9" 179 Clermont, QC Montréal (PWHL) Emerance Maschmeyer L 5'6" 141 Bruderheim, AB Vancouver (PWHL) Kayle Osborne L 5'8" 180 Ottawa, ON New York (PWHL) Defence Sophie Jaques R 5'8" 167 Toronto, ON Vancouver (PWHL) Jocelyne Larocque L 5'6" 142 Ste. Anne, MB Ottawa (PWHL) Chloe Primerano L 5'8" 160 North Vancouver, BC Minnesota (WCHA) Kati Tabin L 5'8" 150 Winnipeg, MB Montréal (PWHL) Renata Fast R 5'7" 153 Burlington, ON Toronto (PWHL) Ella Shelton L 5'8" 180 Ingersoll, ON Toronto (PWHL) Erin Ambrose R 5'5" 158 Keswick, ON Montréal (PWHL) Micah Zandee-Hart L 5'8" 154 Saanichton, BC New York (PWHL) Claire Thompson L 5'8" 155 Toronto, ON Vancouver (PWHL) Nicole Gosling L 5'6" 141 London, ON Montréal (PWHL) Forwards Laura Stacey R 5'10" 152 Kleinburg, ON Montréal (PWHL) Caitlin Kraemer L 5'8" 162 Waterloo, ON Minnesota Duluth (WCHA) Sarah Fillier R 5'4" 153 Georgetown, ON New York (PWHL) Brianne Jenner R 5'9" 160 Oakville, ON Ottawa (PWHL) Sarah Nurse L 5'8" 168 Hamilton, ON Vancouver (PWHL) Natalie Spooner R 5'10" 170 Scarborough, ON Toronto (PWHL) Emily Clark L 5'8" 151 Saskatoon, SK Ottawa (PWHL) Emma Maltais L 5'3" 154 Burlington, ON Toronto (PWHL) Marie-Philip Poulin L 5'7" 164 Beauceville, QC Montréal (PWHL) Hannah Miller* L 5’9” 179 North Vancouver, BC Toronto (PWHL) Blayre Turnbull R 5'7" 153 Stellarton, NS Toronto (PWHL) Kristin O'Neill L 5'4" 126 Oakville, ON New York (PWHL) Julia Gosling L 5'10" 173 London, ON Seattle (PWHL) Danielle Serdachny R 5'9" 157 Edmonton, AB Seattle (PWHL) Jennifer Gardiner L 5'5" 156 Surrey, BC Vancouver (PWHL) Daryl Watts L 5'6" 140 Toronto, ON Toronto (PWHL)

As part of Canada’s National Para Hockey Team, 20 players – including three goaltenders, six defenceman and 11 forwards – have been selected to participate in camps and events throughout the 2025-26 season. The athletes were selected by the coaching staff, with input from Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations, and Adam Janssen, manager of hockey operations.



The roster includes nine players who claimed a silver medal at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games (Armstrong, Dixon, Dunn, Henry, Hickey, Kingsmill, Lavin, McGregor, Jacobs-Webb).

It also includes 16 players who helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2024 World Para Hockey Championship in Calgary (Armstrong, Boily, Burnett, Cozzolino, Dixon, Dunn, Halbert, Henry, Hickey, Jacobs-Webb, Kingsmill, Kovacevich, Lavin, Lelièvre, McGregor, Watson).