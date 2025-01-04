LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Brendan Bottcher and Rachel Homan qualified for the final at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials on Saturday with an 8-6 victory over John Epping and Lisa Weagle at Queens Place Emera Centre.

Bottcher and Homan will play Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman in the final later in the day. The winning duo will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2026 Milan Olympics if Canada qualifies.

The semifinal turned in the seventh end with the game tied 4-4. Weagle left her freeze attempt open and Homan capitalized with a double-takeout that scored four points.

“In mixed doubles, anything can happen,” said Bottcher. “I actually thought we had some pretty good setups in the first few ends and just couldn’t quite get them for a big end.

"So I thought we played well, we were level-headed, and then we obviously played a great seventh.”

The trials winner will represent Canada at the April 26-May 3 world mixed doubles championship in Fredericton. That competition will determine most of the countries who will play at the Olympics.

Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold when mixed doubles made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Homan and Morris missed the playoffs at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.