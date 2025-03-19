Homan, Canada bounce back vs. Norway after loss to South Korea at World Women's Curling Championship

UIJEONGBU-SI - Canada's Rachel Homan split her round-robin games Wednesday at the LGT world women's curling championship.

She dropped an 11-7 decision to South Korea's Eunji Gim at Uijeongbu Arena before rebounding with an 8-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes have a 6-2 record after 14 sessions.

The defending champions are tied for third place with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (8-0) is in first place and Gim is alone in second spot at 7-1. China's Rui Wang is in fifth place at 5-3 ahead of Scotland's Sophie Jackson at 5-4.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.