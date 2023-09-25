TORONTO — The Honda Indy Toronto will return in 2024.

It was one of 17 races on the schedule when the IndyCar Series announced its 2024 calendar on Monday. Toronto's Exhibition Place will host the 36th edition of the Honda Indy from July 19 to 21.

Green Savoree Race Promotions, which operates four of the 17 annual IndyCar races, was in the final year of its contract with Penske Entertainment to run the only Canadian event on the IndyCar Series when Denmark's Christian Lundgaard won the Toronto race on July 16.

Honda Indy Toronto president Jeff Atkinson said at an introductory news conference on July 13 that negotiations were going "very well."

The 2024 IndyCar Series season starts March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Fla.

North America’s premier open-wheel series will criss-cross the continent, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on May 26, with the championship finale on Sept. 15 in Nashville.

"The upward trajectory of the NTT IndyCar Series is reflected through the 2024 schedule," said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles. "With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.