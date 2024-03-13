The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday they have re-signed forward Prince Oduro, their all-time leader in rebounding and shot blocking. A product of the University of Detroit-Mercy, Oduro appeared in 41 games with the Honey Badgers in the past two seasons, ranking him second in games played in franchise history. The Toronto native is currently averaging 5.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 17.2 minutes through 17 games with Hakro Merlins Crailsheim of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

“Prince (Oduro) is still a young player, but he exudes energy and passion every time he steps on the court,” said Jermaine Anderson, general manager and vice president of basketball operations. “He represents the culture of our organization perfectly, and I can’t wait to see him continue to grow in a leadership role this summer.”

The forward averaged 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 23.2 minutes in 20 games with the Honey Badgers last summer and finished seventh in the CEBL in field goal accuracy with a .527 percentage. He became the all-time franchise leader in rebounds during a six boards effort against the Calgary Surge on June 21, and will enter the 2024 season with a total of 227 retrieves. Oduro recorded four double-double performances last season, including 15 points, and 14 rebounds at Saskatchewan on July 17. At the inaugural CEBL Clash on August 26 in Quebec City, Oduro represented the Honey Badgers alongside teammate Cody John, recording six points and four rebounds.

The 25-year-old represented Canada during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers, averaging 4.5 points in a pair of games, featuring a five points performance in 16 minutes against Argentina on February 24.

“Returning to Brampton was an easy decision, this is where I want to be,” said Oduro. “This organization has been a huge part of the beginning of my career, and I can’t wait to get back to the CAA Centre this summer.”

Following the 2022 CEBL championship campaign with the Honey Badgers, Oduro signed his first professional contract overseas with Finland's Korihait Uusikaupunki. In 32 contests, he averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 25.0 minutes while registering seven double-doubles.

Oduro made his professional debut with the Hamilton Honey Badgers during the 2022 CEBL season, averaging 5.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 19.7 minutes in 21 games.

In the CEBL Championship game against Scarborough on August 14, Oduro tied current assistant coach Mike Fraser for the franchise single season blocked shots record with 17. Fraser and Oduro also share the record with eight offensive rebounds in a single game with former Honey Badger Owen Klassen. Oduro made his professional debut May 25, 2022 in a season-opening victory over the Montreal Alliance.

The Canadian forward averaged 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 16.2 minutes in 75 games during a four-year collegiate career at University of Detroit-Mercy, Mississippi State University, University of South Florida, and Siena College.

Oduro attended First Love Christian Academy in Washington, PA, becoming the first player in program history to sign with an NCAA Division I program when he committed to Siena College.

Oduro is an accomplished writer off the basketball court, publishing a poetry novel in January 2022 titled “Havoc Files”, a deep introspective into his life experience.

Oduro is the first player signed by the Honey Badgers in preparation for the 2024 season. The team looks to improve upon its 8-12 record in the franchise’s inaugural season in Brampton last summer.More information about the Brampton Honey Badgers can be found at honeybadgers.ca and @HoneyBadgersCan on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.