Caitlinhergrtness wins $1 million King's Plate in the 1st leg of the Canadian triple crown

TORONTO (AP) — Caitlinhergrtness overtook My Boy Prince in the deep stretch and won the 165th running of the $1 million King’s Plate on Friday, the first leg of the Canadian triple crown.

Caiitlinhergrtness, a 3-year-old filly ridden by Rafael Hernandez and sent off at 9-1 odds, won the 1 1/4-mile race on Woodbine Racetrack’s Tapeta course in 2 minutes, 3.45 seconds.

The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed for safety reasons due to heavy rain.

My Boy Prince, which went off as the 3-5 favorite with Sahin Civaci aboard, finished second. Midnight Mascott, ridden by Luis Contreras, was third in the 12-horse field.

The second triple crown race will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 10.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports