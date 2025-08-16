Mansetti wins 166th King's Plate

TORONTO - Pietro Moran will forever have family bragging rights.

The 20-year-old apprentice jockey rode Mansetti to a stunning near wire-to-wire win in the $1-million King's Plate on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack. Moran's victory came in just his second Plate after finishing fourth last year aboard Pierre.

Moran, Woodbine's leading jockey with 65 wins this season, guided Mansetti, an 18-1 pick, across the finish line in 2:03.68. He topped a 13-horse field that included his father, David, who was aboard eighth-place finisher William T.

Pietro Moran and Mansetti lined up on the rail with David Moran and William T right beside them in the No. 2 post. It marked the first time in Plate history that a father and son both rode in the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

David Moran has never won the Plate but was a close second in 2021 with Riptide Rock, just a head behind Safe Conduct.

"It's just special," said a beaming Pietro Moran. "I got to beat my dad in the biggest race of the year. "It's pretty special."

Moran earned Kevin Attard, Canada's champion trainer last year, his third Plate victory and second in as many years. Mansetti finished 2 1/2 lengths ahead of Tom's Magic, while Notorious Gangster finished third.

"Obviously I'm very proud of him," Attard said of Moran. "To accomplish this feat at this young of an age, it's just a testament to what the future holds for him.

"From the day his dad dropped him off, he just shown a lot of poise, class, respect and was a natural. Winning the Plate is very special but to win it with Pietro, it's just that much more."

Attard also won the Grade 2 bet365 King Edward Stakes with Gas Me Up one race after the Plate. He added the bet365 Soaring Free Stakes with Two Out Hero a race later.

Scorching took the early lead but was quickly overshadowed by Moran and Mansetti to his inside. Shortly after the opening quarter, Mansetti took control and was never really threatened throughout the race.

“You know, he relaxed so good and no one wanted the lead, really," Moran said. "And he got up there, and, man, he relaxed, and I just talked to him the whole way.

"And when I chirped at him around the turn, he gave it to me. And I knew — I took a peek back down the lane — and I saw no one was coming. I couldn't stop screaming to the wire.”

The remainder of the field, in order of finish, included: Scorching; Dewolf; Faber; Watsonville Red; William T; No Time; Runaway Again; Sedburys Ghost; Mythical Man; and Ashley's Archer.

Dewolf and Faber were Attard's other race entries Saturday.

Mansetti earned a second straight win and third in five starts this year. The horse now has five victories from eight lifetime starts and the $600,000 winner's share pushed its career earnings over $855,000.

Attard wouldn't rule out Mansetti chasing the second leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 9 at Fort Erie Racetrack. The last Triple Crown winner was Wando in 2003.

"I'm not really concerned about the dirt (Prince of Wales is on the surface, which Mansette also trains on) and the shorter distance (1 3/16 miles) should help him too, I think," Attard said. "Right now I just want to enjoy the moment and let him dictate to us if he's ready to proceed to the next leg.

"There's nothing more than wanting to win a Triple Crown. It hasn't been done in a long time and I would have no objection to being the trainer to do that."

Earlier, She Feels Pretty took the lead on the final turn then held off a hard-charging Diamond Rain to win the $750,000 E.P. Taylor turf event by a head. That earned She Feels Pretty an automatic berth into the US$2-million Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf on Nov. 1 at Del Mar.

She Feels Pretty, the 2/5 favourite ridden by John Velazquez, won the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:00.80. British horse Diamond Rain and jockey William Buick made a valiant effort to finish second after a poor start left the 2-1 second choice last in the seven-horse field.

Ready for Shirl, trained by Woodbine's Roger Attfield and ridden by Javier Castellano, came on late to finish third ahead of French horse Venencia.

Two years ago, She Feels Pretty won the Grade 1 Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes at Woodbine to earn a Breeders' Cup entry. She finished third in the Juvenile Filly Turf at Santa Anita.

Velazquez said his horse had its own issues Saturday, adding She Feels Pretty was hit from behind up the backstretch.

"From then on, it was a wrestling match with her," he said. "I didn’t want to move too soon (because) the horse from Europe (Diamond Rain) was really close and really good.

"I wrestled with (She Feels Pretty) past the 5/16ths pole and then finally put my hands down to let her do her thing. The last 16th of a mile, I don’t know what she saw, but she got lost. I thought, ‘Come on, don’t do this to me now. We’re almost there,’ but she got it done.”

Caitlinhergrtness, the '24 Plate winner, ran in the race, looking to become the first horse to record the E.P. Taylor-Plate double. She started strong, standing second behind Hurricane Clair for the first three-quarters of a mile. But Caitlinhergrtness — named after WNBA star Caitlin Clark — was no match for either She Feels Pretty or Diamond Rain down the stretch, finishing fifth.

The E.P. Taylor was held Saturday rather than its usual September slot because upgrades to the E.P. Taylor Turf Course will begin shortly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.