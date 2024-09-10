Strong stretch run earns Vitality Prince of Wales Stakes race win

Vitality overtook filly Airosa down the stretch to capture the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Tuesday.

Jockey Jose Campos took Vitality to the late lead to finish the 1 3/16-mile dirt race in one minute 55.72 seconds on a fast track at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Airosa, ridden by Rafael Hernandez, was second ahead of Bedard and jockey Sahin Civaci in the second leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

King's Plate-winning filly Caitlinhergrtness wasn't in the 10-horse field.

The third Triple Crown race will be the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes on Sept. 29 at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.