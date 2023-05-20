BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert was euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the Preakness undercard on Saturday.

Hours before the second leg of the Triple Crown, favorite Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The 3-year-old colt was looked at by veterinary staff before being euthanized.

Saez was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation, complaining of leg pain. He was attended to by medical personnel on the track for several minutes before being put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

The fatality comes on yet another major race day, in the aftermath of the Kentucky Derby being overshadowed by the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs over a span of 10 days.