Jose Abreu is headed to the World Series champions.

The Houston Astros have agreed to a deal with the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Source confirms: Astros in agreement with José Abreu. First: @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2022

Abreu, 35, had spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Chicago White Sox.

In 157 games last season, Abreu batted .304 with 15 home runs, 75 runs batted in and an OPS of .824.

A three-time All-Star, Abreu won the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year Award.

The Cienfuegos, Cuba native just completed a three-year, $50 million deal with the White Sox.