5m ago
Report: Astros land 2020 AL MVP Abreu
Jose Abreu is headed to the World Series champions. The Houston Astros have agreed to a deal with the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
TSN.ca Staff
Abreu, 35, had spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Chicago White Sox.
In 157 games last season, Abreu batted .304 with 15 home runs, 75 runs batted in and an OPS of .824.
A three-time All-Star, Abreu won the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year Award.
The Cienfuegos, Cuba native just completed a three-year, $50 million deal with the White Sox.