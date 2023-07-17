It all comes down to this as the 2023 NBA Summer League championship will be decided when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Houston Rockets from Las Vegas.

You can watch the NBA Summer League championship LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

The Cavaliers have cruised through the tournament to this point, and are a perfect 5-0 heading into the championship.

They topped the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 in overtime on Sunday to clinch their spot in the final. Isaiah Mobley starred for Cleveland, scoring 23 points and hitting the winning shot in overtime. He appeared in 12 games with the Cavaliers last season at the NBA level, and is the brother of Cavs' star centre Evan Mobley.

Houston rolled over the Utah Jazz, who sat all three of their first-round draft picks for Sunday's game.

Cam Whitemore, who was selected with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft by the Rockets, put up 25 points in the win.

The winning team will be awarded commemorative rings, while most players involved will seek to improve their stock with their NBA clubs.