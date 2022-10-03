Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith says his team is sticking with Davis Mills as its starting quarterback.

The Texans, still looking for their first win of the season, fell 34-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

In the loss, Mills threw for 246 yards on 26-for-35 passing with two touchdowns and two picks.

'We're not making a change at the quarterback position," Smith said at his Monday availability. "We all need to do better. You know who was our quarterback to possibly take the lead at the end? It was Davis Mills. He's our quarterback."

Mills, 23, is in his second season out of Stanford. Kyle Allen is the other quarterback on the Texans' active roster.

Smith says he believes the team's first victory of the season is coming.

"It's frustrating," Smith said. "We own that. We've been in every game. Glass half full, that's what you're looking at. A team has to go through a lot of things. I think we're close enough we can get over the hump."

The Texans visit their AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday.