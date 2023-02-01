How many times have the Eagles won the Super Bowl?

By the Numbers: Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII as they attempt to add another Vince Lombardi Trophy to their display case at Lincoln Financial Field.

This is the fourth time the Eagles will play in the Super Bowl.

How many times have the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl once in their franchise history.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 to capture Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.

They were led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, who replaced starter Carson Wentz after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a Week 14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Foles was awarded Most Valuable Player after he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The Philly Special

He was also on the receiving end of the game’s most memorable play when he motioned out wide and caught a wide open pass in the end zone thrown by tight end Trey Burton on a play called The Philly Special.

Running back LeGarrette Blount was also a key cog in the victory, rushing 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Corey Clement, who took the initial snap on The Philly Special before handing the ball off to Burton, caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Eagles have also lost the Super Bowl twice.

They were defeated 27-10 by the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV at the Louisiana Superdome on January 25, 1981.

Ron Jaworski started at QB for the Eagles and threw 291 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions in the loss.

The second time the Eagles played in the Super Bowl they were beaten 24-21 by the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on February 6, 2005.

Donovan McNabb was the quarterback for Philadelphia and threw three touchdowns, three interceptions and passed for 357 yards.