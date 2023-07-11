How to watch and stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on TSN

TSN is home of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament runs from July 20 to Aug. 20 and is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

TSN will broadcast every match, and the matches will also be available for streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada is in Group B along with Nigeria, Ireland, and Australia. All of Canada’s matches will also be broadcast on CTV.

The Canadian side, which revealed its 23-player roster on July 9, opens the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, July 20 against Nigeria, with LIVE coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Group stage play continues for Canada on Wednesday, July 26 against Ireland, with LIVE coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Canada closes out the group stage against Australia on Monday, July 31, with LIVE coverage beginning at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

The Round of 16 begins on Saturday, Aug. 5 and wraps on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The quarter-finals run from Thursday, Aug. 10 to Saturday, Aug. 12.

The semifinals with be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The third-place match is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final will be played on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Full broadcast schedule here.