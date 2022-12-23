Raptors look to string together wins against Cavaliers

Siakam stars with career-best performance to help Raptors snap skid

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors look to string together back-to-back wins as they travel to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Raptors are coming off a 113-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak.

Siakam scored a career-high 52 points while adding nine rebounds and seven assists in the victory and joined Fred VanVleet, DeMar DeRozan, Vince Carter, and Terrence Ross as the only Raptors to hit the 50-point milestone.

The Raptors are 2-0 against the Cavaliers this season after defeating them 108-105 to open their season on Oct. 19 and then 100-88 on Nov. 28.

Toronto sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-18 record and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Cavaliers are coming off a strong 114-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Offseason acquisition Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Cleveland sits third in the Eastern Conference with a 22-11 record and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

FanDuel Odds - Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Moneyline:

Raptors: +166

Cavaliers: -198

Spread:

Raptors: +4.5 (-110)

Celtics: -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under:

215.0

Over: -110

Under: -110