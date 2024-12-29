After being on the losing end of the biggest upset in the history of the World Junior Hockey Championship, Canada will have an opportunity to get back on track Sunday evening with a clash against Germany.

You can watch Canada take on Germany tonight at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

In front of a passionate hometown crowd inside Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, Canada dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to underdog Latvia on Friday night in one of the most stunning losses in the nation's long hockey history. Canada outshot Latvia 57-26, but were stymied by Linards Feldbergs, a 19-year-old who allowed just two goals in regulation.

ContentId(1.2226112): WJC: Canada 2, Latvia 3 (SO)

Canada had won their four previous meetings against Latvia at the World Juniors, outscoring the European nation by a total score of 41-10.

"It's a bit of s—tty feeling," said winger Bradly Nadeau. "Obviously we all know what this group's capable of and losing this game is not our standard. We'll bounce back from it and come even harder next game."

To make matters worse, Canada lost top defenceman Matthew Schaefer with a broken collarbone for the remainder of the tournament.

ContentId(1.2226381): 'It's a tough break for Team Canada': McKenzie on loss of Schaefer

The 17-year-old Schaefer, who plays for the Erie Otters and is considered one of the best prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft, will be replaced by Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio on the blueline.

Despite the unfortunate results, Canada is trying not to panic with plenty of hockey left to be played in the nation's capital.

"Let's not panic here," said Hockey Canada management group lead Peter Anholt. "The world hasn't fallen in. I mean, it's hard, yeah, but we'll learn from it and we'll be better next game."

Dominance against Germany

After shutting out Finland 4-0 in their Boxing Day opener, Canada sits second in Pool A with four points, just two points behind the United States.

Germany, meanwhile, were hammered by the Americans, 10-4, in their first game before losing 3-1 to Finland on Friday to fall to 0-2 for the tournament and last place in Pool A.

They are led by centre Julius Sumpf, who has recorded a goal and an assist through two games. The 19-year-old from Munich has scored 16 goals and has 21 assists over 29 games with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats this season.

Carter George was the first goalie off the ice at practice for Team Canada on Sunday and is expected to get the start in net for their game against Germany, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

George, 18, was brilliant in the tournament opener against Finland on Boxing Day, turning away all 31 shots he faced.

"Our goaltender was exceptional, a big stop on the breakaway when we were on the power play there when the game was a lot closer," head coach Dave Cameron said of George after Thursday's win. "You're going to need it, you're gonna need your goaltender every game ... We needed good goaltending and we got it."

Canada has scored six times and allowed three while Germany has scored five goals and have been scored on 13 times, the most in their pool.

Similar to Latvia, Canada has dominated Germany at the World Juniors, winning all 17 meetings since Germany’s reunification in 1991, outscoring them by a total score of 108-26.

Against West Germany from 1977-89, Canada owns a 26-1 record dropping a 7-6 decision in 1981 as their only defeat.

Elsewhere, the United States takes on Finland on Sunday.

It's all leading up to the highlight of the round robin on Tuesday when the Canadians and Americans go head-to-head in a New Year's Eve clash.