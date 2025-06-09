How to watch, stream the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix on TSN

The next stop on the 2025 F1 season calendar comes north of the border with the Canadian Grand Prix set for Sunday in Montreal.

Held annually at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame, the Canadian Grand Prix represents an intriguing mid-season stop on the F1 schedule that has been dominated by Red Bull's Max Verstappen the last three years.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the race in 2020 and 2021, Verstappen won in Montreal the last three years but comes into this week struggling after colliding with Mercedes' George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix at the beginning of June. Verstappen was penalized 10 seconds in the race and handed three penalty points on his super license, leaving him one point away from a race ban.

Verstappen has two wins this season and four podiums as he sits in third place in the driver's standings with 137 points.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads the standings with 186 points after securing five wins and eight podiums this season, including a win in Spain.

Seven-time Canadian GP winner Lewis Hamilton – tied with Michael Schumacher for the most all-time – is racing in Montreal as a member of Ferrari for the first time and is looking to build on fourth-place finishes in each of the last two races. Hamilton won his first career race north of the border in 2007.

Montreal native Lance Stroll started in ninth in last year's race but climbed up the grid to place seventh, finishing in the points for the fifth time in six races on home soil.

How to watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

Practice Session One:

When: Friday, June 13

Start time: 1:20 p.m. ET/10:20 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN+

Practice Session Two:

When: Friday, June 13

Start time: 4:45 p.m. ET/1:45 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN3, TSN5, TSN+

Practice Session Three:

When: Saturday, June 14

Start time: 12:20 p.m. ET/ 9:20 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN+

Qualifying:

When: Saturday, June 14

Start time: 3:55 p.m. ET/12:55 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN3, TSN5, TSN+

*Pre-qualifying coverage begins at 3:25 p.m. ET

Race:

When: Sunday, June 15

Start time: 1:55 p.m. ET/10:55 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN5, TSN+

*Pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET

