The injury-plagued Toronto Raptors look to win their second straight game with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers coming to town Monday night.

You can watch all the hardcourt action LIVE from Scotiabank Arena on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

The Raptors are still dealing with injuries to some of their key players with star power forward Pascal Siakam (abductor), last year's Rookie of the Year in Scottie Barnes (knee) and Canadian guard Dalano Banton (ankle) all listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe) remain out with their injuries

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gave an update on Barnes' status on Sunday.

“I think Scottie’s doing OK. He’s out there (practicing) today. It looks like he’s moving good. He’s still questionable," Nurse said. "To me, he looks like he’s doing OK out there.”

Barnes hasn't played since an overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 19.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg says there's a chance Siakam will be able to play against the Cavaliers on Monday or the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

"I have a lot of goals and ambitions. I have all these plans in my head but God is always like, 'I know you have your plans but I've got my own plans'. His plan is better than mine so I just follow it and know I'm always going to come back better than I was," Siakam told the media on Sunday. "I think going through injuries kinda toughens you up. I don't want to go through any of them but I feel like I always learn something and always try to take the positive. It's just part of it and if you're able to get out the other side of it, good things always happen"

Both sides are 5-5 over their last 10 games and are both coming off wins.

Cleveland sits third in the Eastern Conference with a 13-7 record while the Raptors are holding down the seventh spot at 10-9.

The Raptors edged the Cavaliers 108-105 in their lone matchup so far this season.

Mitchell, 26, who was acquired from the Utah Jazz this off-season, is leading the team in scoring with 30.1 points a night, alongside 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

FanDuel Odds - Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Moneyline

CLE +118

TOR -138

Spread

CLE +2.5 (-110)

TOR -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under

214

Over -110

Under -110