The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the Super Bowl is just around the corner.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Watch and stream coverage of Super Bowl Sunday on CTV, TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Glendale is hosting the Super Bowl for a third time overall and first time since 2015, when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already on the outside looking in as they fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC wild-card game.

Brady, 45, will miss out on a chance to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for an eighth time.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who both clinched their divisions and home-field advantage with identical 14-3 records, will begin their respective journeys to the big dance when the division playoffs begin on Jan. 21.

A new winner will be crowned this year as the defending champion Los Angeles Rams failed to qualify for the postseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who fell to the Rams in the Super Bowl in 2022, have advanced to the next round of the playoffs after beating the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 on wild-card weekend.

The Patriots are the all-time leader in Super Bowl appearances (11) and are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers in wins (six).

The Cowboys and San Francisco have each won the Super Bowl five times and have a chance to pull even with the all-time win total.