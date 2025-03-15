THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, Ont. - Reece Howden and Kevin Drury returned to the podium Saturday on a four-medal day for Canada at a ski cross World Cup at Craigleith Ski Club.

Howden, from Cultus Lake, B.C., finished second behind Germany's Florian Wilmsmann after taking gold a day earlier.

Drury, from Toronto, took his second straight bronze.

In the women's final, Switzerland's Fanny Smith took gold ahead of Courtney Hoffos of Invermere, B.C., and Abby McEwen of Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.