Former Humboldt goaltender Wasserman named to Canadian Paralympic team in rowing
Jacob Wasserman - Getty Images
OTTAWA — Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jacob Wasserman has been named to Canada's Paralympic team and will compete in rowing this summer in Paris.
Wasserman was among 13 survivors of a crash that killed 16 on April 6, 2018.
The 24-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down when a semi-trailer truck drove through a stop sign and collided with the Broncos' team bus.
Wasserman won a national championship in the men's Men’s PR1 single category in 2023.
His silver medal in at a continental regatta in Rio de Janeiro in March qualified a Canadian boat for the Paralympic Games.
Wasserman will race that boat and make his Paralympic debut in Paris.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.