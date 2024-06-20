OTTAWA — Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jacob Wasserman has been named to Canada's Paralympic team and will compete in rowing this summer in Paris.

Wasserman was among 13 survivors of a crash that killed 16 on April 6, 2018.

The 24-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down when a semi-trailer truck drove through a stop sign and collided with the Broncos' team bus.

Wasserman won a national championship in the men's Men’s PR1 single category in 2023.

His silver medal in at a continental regatta in Rio de Janeiro in March qualified a Canadian boat for the Paralympic Games.

Wasserman will race that boat and make his Paralympic debut in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.