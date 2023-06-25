Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is staying in Raleigh for the foreseeable future, signing a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension on Sunday.

The deal, which has an average annual value of $2.9 million, comes with less than a week until free agency opens on July 1.

“Jordan embodies what it means to be a Hurricane,” said president and general manager Don Waddell. “His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated. We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years.”

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the deal breaks down like this:

Year 1: $3.45M salary

Year 2: $3.41M salary

Year 3: $2.65M salary

Year 4: $775K salary + $1.315M signing bonus

I’ll be in with the @TSNHockey group next Saturday for #FreeAgentFrenzy aka 🇨🇦 Day.



Between now and then I’ll have to figure out who the UFAs are.



In the meantime, you already know Jordan Staal has re-signed with CAR. Here’s the precise breakdown of his four-year deal worth… https://t.co/lWGZPR0zi3 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 25, 2023

Staal, 34, just completed his 11th season with the Hurricanes after he was acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins following the 2011-12 season. He was named captain of the team on September 29, 2019.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native scored 17 goals and totaled 34 points for the Hurricanes in 81 games this season, and added two goals and eight points in 15 games in the playoffs. The Hurricanes were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Florida Panthers.

In 1,173 career NHL games played with the Hurricanes and Penguins, Staal has 275 goals and 645 points. He won the 2009 Stanley Cup with the Penguins.

Staal was coming off a 10-year, $60 million contract.